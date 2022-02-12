Hudson Swafford finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Hudson Swafford hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Swafford hit an approach shot from 234 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Swafford's 185 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Swafford hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Swafford at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Swafford had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.