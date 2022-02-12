Hideki Matsuyama shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Hideki Matsuyama hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 272 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 first, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Matsuyama had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Matsuyama chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.