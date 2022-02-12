Harry Higgs shoots 5-over 76 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Harry Higgs hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 64th at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 558-yard par-5 third, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Higgs to 1 over for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Higgs hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

Higgs tee shot went 230 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 41 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 5 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 4 over for the round.