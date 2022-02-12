  • Harry Higgs shoots 5-over 76 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Harry Higgs makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Harry Higgs sends in 18-footer for birdie at WM Phoenix Open

    In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Harry Higgs makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.