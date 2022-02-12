Strong putting brings Garrick Higgo a 7-under 64 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Garrick Higgo hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgo finished his day in 12th at 10 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Garrick Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrick Higgo to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Higgo had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Higgo's 127 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Higgo had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgo to 5 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Higgo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Higgo's 87 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 7 under for the round.