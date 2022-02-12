Francesco Molinari shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Francesco Molinari hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Molinari hit a tee shot 127 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 2 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 3 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 558-yard par-5 third, Molinari went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Molinari to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Molinari had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to 3 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Molinari hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 2 over for the round.