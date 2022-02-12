Doug Ghim putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 third round in the WM Phoenix Open

Doug Ghim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ghim finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Doug Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Doug Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Ghim's tee shot went 203 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Ghim hit his 97 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.