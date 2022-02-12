Corey Conners shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Corey Conners hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 29th at 6 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Conners's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to even for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Conners chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 163-yard par-3 16th, Conners missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Conners chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Conners had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.