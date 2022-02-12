Chris Kirk rebounds from poor front in third round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Chris Kirk hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kirk finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Chris Kirk got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chris Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Kirk's tee shot went 230 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Kirk hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kirk's 179 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 32-foot putt for eagle. This put Kirk at 2 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 18th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.