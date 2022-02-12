8-over 79 by Charley Hoffman in third round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Charley Hoffman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day in 67th at 5 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to 4 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Hoffman went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his triple bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hoffman to 7 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 8 over for the round.