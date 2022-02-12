Carlos Ortiz shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Carlos Ortiz hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Ortiz had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Ortiz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.