  • Carlos Ortiz shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Carlos Ortiz birdies No. 13 at WM Phoenix Open

    In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.