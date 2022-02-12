-
Cameron Young shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open
February 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Young holes birdie putt from the fringe at WM Phoenix Open
In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Cameron Young makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Cameron Young hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 44th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
Young got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 1 over for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Young reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Young at even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Young's 101 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Young's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Young got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Young to even-par for the round.
