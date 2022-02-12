Cameron Young shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Cameron Young hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 44th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Young got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 1 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Young reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Young at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Young's 101 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Young's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Young got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Young to even-par for the round.