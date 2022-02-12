Bubba Watson putts well in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Bubba Watson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watson finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 337 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Bubba Watson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bubba Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Watson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Watson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Watson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.