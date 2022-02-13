Brooks Koepka shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Brooks Koepka hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his day in 2nd at 13 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Koepka hit his next to the left intermediate rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 third. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Koepka had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

Koepka tee shot went 195 yards to the fringe and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Koepka to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Koepka's 152 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 2 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Koepka's his second shot went 102 yards to the fringe, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 163-yard par-3 16th green, Koepka suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Koepka at 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Koepka hit his tee shot 313 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.