Brice Garnett shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open
February 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brice Garnett's nice tee shot finds green and sets up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Brice Garnett makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Brice Garnett hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 12th, Garnett missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Garnett to 1 over for the round.
Garnett got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 2 over for the round.
On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Garnett's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Garnett chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 3 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Garnett had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 3 over for the round.
