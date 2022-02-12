Brice Garnett shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Brice Garnett hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 12th, Garnett missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Garnett to 1 over for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 2 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Garnett's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Garnett chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 3 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Garnett had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 3 over for the round.