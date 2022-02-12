Brian Stuard shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Brian Stuard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 36th at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Stuard hit his 99 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

Stuard hit his tee at the green on the 163-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Stuard chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Stuard chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Stuard's his second shot went 2 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Stuard hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.