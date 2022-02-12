  • Brian Stuard shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Brian Stuard makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Brian Stuard holes 32-footer for birdie at WM Phoenix Open

    In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Brian Stuard makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.