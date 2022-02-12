Brian Harman shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Brian Harman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 26th at 7 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Harman's 119 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Harman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Harman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harman at 1 under for the round.