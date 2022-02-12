-
-
Brendon Todd putts well in round three of the WM Phoenix Open
-
February 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 12, 2022
-
Highlights
Brendon Todd nearly aces No. 16 to set up birdie at WM Phoenix Open
In the third round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Brendon Todd hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
Brendon Todd got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brendon Todd to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Todd hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Todd's 155 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
Todd missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Todd had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.
Todd stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 163-yard par-3 16th. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.
-
-