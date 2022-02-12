Branden Grace shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Branden Grace hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 44th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Grace's 158 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Grace had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

Grace got a double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Grace to even-par for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.