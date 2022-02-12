Billy Horschel shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Billy Horschel hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Horschel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

Horschel tee shot went 161 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Horschel to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Horschel's 119 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Horschel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Horschel to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Horschel at 1 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Horschel hit a tee shot 129 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.