Austin Eckroat putts well in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Austin Eckroat hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Eckroat finished his day tied for 36th at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Austin Eckroat chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Austin Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Eckroat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 3 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 2 under for the round.