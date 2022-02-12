Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Alex Noren in the third round at the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Alex Noren hit 6 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noren finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Alex Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alex Noren to 1 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Noren reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Noren at 3 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.