Adam Scott shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Adam Scott hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 29th at 6 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 344 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 10th, Scott chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Scott hit his 226 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Scott got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Scott's 151 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.