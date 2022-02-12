Adam Hadwin shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

In his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 7th at 11 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Hadwin's 107 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Hadwin had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Hadwin hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 127 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Hadwin chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.