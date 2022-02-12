Abraham Ancer shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

Abraham Ancer hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 26th at 7 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Ancer missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Ancer to even for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Ancer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.