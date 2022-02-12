-
Abraham Ancer shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open
February 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Abraham Ancer birdies No. 17 at WM Phoenix Open
In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Abraham Ancer hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 26th at 7 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 14 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 13 under; and Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Ancer missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Ancer to even for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Ancer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.
