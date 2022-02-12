  • Abraham Ancer shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Abraham Ancer birdies No. 17 at WM Phoenix Open

    In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.