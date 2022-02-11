Zach Johnson rebounds from poor front in second round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Zach Johnson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Johnson finished his day tied for 44th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

Zach Johnson got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zach Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Johnson's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Johnson's 126 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.