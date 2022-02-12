Xander Schauffele delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the second at the WM Phoenix Open

Xander Schauffele hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, and finished the round bogey free. Schauffele finished his day tied for 2nd at 10 under with Brooks Koepka; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Xander Schauffele had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Schauffele hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Schauffele's 142 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.

Schauffele hit his drive 367 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 553-yard par-5 15th. This moved Schauffele to 6 under for the round.