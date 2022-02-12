Wyndham Clark shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Wyndham Clark hit 4 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 79th at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

Clark hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

At the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Clark went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the primary rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Clark hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Clark hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.