William McGirt putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the WM Phoenix Open

William McGirt hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGirt finished his day tied for 113th at 4 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After a 269 yard drive on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, William McGirt chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved William McGirt to 1 over for the round.