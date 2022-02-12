Wesley Bryan shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Wesley Bryan hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 128th at 9 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Bryan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 first, Bryan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bryan to 2 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Bryan's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.