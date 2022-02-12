Viktor Hovland shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Viktor Hovland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Hovland hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Hovland hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Hovland had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 2 under for the round.