Viktor Hovland shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
February 11, 2022
Highlights
Viktor Hovland's tee shot sets up birdie on No. 16 at WM Phoenix Open
In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Hovland hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Hovland hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Hovland had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 2 under for the round.
