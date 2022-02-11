Tyler McCumber shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Tyler McCumber hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. McCumber finished his day in 127th at 7 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, McCumber had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, McCumber's tee shot went 154 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, McCumber chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to even for the round.

At the 553-yard par-5 15th, McCumber got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McCumber to even-par for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, McCumber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, McCumber went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.