Tyler Duncan finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Tyler Duncan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On his second stroke on the 558-yard par-5 third, Duncan went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Duncan's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Duncan hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.