Troy Merritt putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Troy Merritt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his day tied for 44th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

Troy Merritt got a double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Troy Merritt to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Merritt's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Merritt hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

At the 432-yard par-4 sixth, after his drive went to the native area Merritt stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

Merritt hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.