Tony Finau shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Tony Finau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 79th at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Finau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

At the 558-yard par-5 13th, Finau got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Finau to 1 over for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Finau hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Finau's 133 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.