Tom Hoge putts well in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Tom Hoge hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his day tied for 8th at 7 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 second, Tom Hoge's 138 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoge had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hoge's 159 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.