  • Talor Gooch delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the second at the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Talor Gooch makes a 29-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

