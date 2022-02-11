Talor Gooch delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the second at the WM Phoenix Open

Talor Gooch hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, and finished the round bogey free. Gooch finished his day tied for 5th at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Talor Gooch had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

Gooch hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Gooch's 137 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Gooch had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 6 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Gooch hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 7 under for the round.