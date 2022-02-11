Sung Kang shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Sung Kang hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After a 241 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 first, Kang chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Kang had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Kang's tee shot went 173 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kang's 165 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Kang chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.