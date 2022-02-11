Stewart Cink finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Stewart Cink hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 34th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Cink's his second shot went 34 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Cink's 110 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.