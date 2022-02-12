-
Stephan Jaeger shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Stephan Jaeger's nice tee shot sets up birdie on No. 16 at WM Phoenix Open
In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Stephan Jaeger makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Stephan Jaeger hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
At the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.
At the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Jaeger at 1 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Jaeger had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.
At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Jaeger hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.
