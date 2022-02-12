Stephan Jaeger shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Stephan Jaeger hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Jaeger at 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Jaeger had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Jaeger hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.