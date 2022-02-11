Si Woo Kim shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Si Woo Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 34th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After a 318 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kim's 170 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Kim hit his tee shot 328 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 12 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Kim at 3 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Kim's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kim had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.