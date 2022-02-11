Seung-Yul Noh shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Seung-Yul Noh hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 117th at 5 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Noh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Noh's 134 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Noh hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

At the 553-yard par-5 15th, Noh got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Noh to 1 over for the round.