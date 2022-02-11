  • Sepp Straka shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Sepp Straka makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Sepp Straka sinks a 24-foot birdie putt at WM Phoenix Open

