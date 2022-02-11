Sepp Straka shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Sepp Straka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 55th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Straka reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Straka at 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Straka's 129 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Straka had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Straka hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.