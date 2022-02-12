  • Sebastián Muñoz comes back from a rocky start in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Sebastián Muñoz drives No. 17 green and birdies at WM Phoenix Open

    In the second round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.