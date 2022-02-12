Sebastián Muñoz comes back from a rocky start in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Sebastián Muñoz hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Muñoz finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sebastián Muñoz hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Muñoz hit his tee shot 317 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

Muñoz missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Muñoz had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.