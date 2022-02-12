Seamus Power shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

Seamus Power hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

Power missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Power to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Power had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

Power hit his tee shot 325 yards to the native area on the 472-yard par-4 11th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Power to even-par for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.