Scottie Scheffler putts himself to an even-par second round of the WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on No. 17 at WM Phoenix Open
In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Scottie Scheffler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his day tied for 44th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Scottie Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Scheffler chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.
Scheffler got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Scheffler at even for the round.
