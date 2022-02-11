Scottie Scheffler putts himself to an even-par second round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Scottie Scheffler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his day tied for 44th at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Scottie Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Scheffler chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Scheffler at even for the round.