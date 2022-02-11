Scott Stallings shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Scott Stallings hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

Stallings hit his drive 460 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 553-yard par-5 15th. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 18th, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 41-foot putt saving par. This put Stallings at 3 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 2 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 under for the round.