Scott Piercy finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Scott Piercy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 79th at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even-par for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Piercy's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.