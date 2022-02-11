Sam Ryder putts himself to a 7-under 64 in second round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Sam Ryder hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

Sam Ryder got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sam Ryder to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Ryder hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Ryder chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 6th under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 5 under for the round.

Ryder hit his tee at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ryder to 6 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 7 under for the round.