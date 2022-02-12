Sam Burns shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Sam Burns hit 5 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 403-yard par-4 first, Burns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Burns chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Burns's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Burns hit his drive 375 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 553-yard par-5 15th. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Burns hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 11 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Burns at 2 over for the round.