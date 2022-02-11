Sahith Theegala shoots 7-under 64 in round two of the WM Phoenix Open

In his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, Sahith Theegala hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Theegala's 110 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Theegala had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Theegala's 140 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Theegala chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Theegala chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Theegala had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 7 under for the round.